Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first game as Manchester United manager was a crushing 5-1 win at Cardiff City in December 2018. Can you remember the XI he picked?

Solskjaer was drafted in as interim manager, replacing Jose Mourinho in the Old Trafford hotseat, and had an immediate positive impact.

The United hero oversaw a sensational run of form, earning himself the full-time manager’s job in March 2019.

His reign ended in tears two years later, but arguably no manager has made a better fist of things in the post-Ferguson era than Solskjaer.

We’d like you to name the XI from his first game in charge, with United lining up in a 4-3-3 formation.

