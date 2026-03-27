Marcelo Bielsa is one of football’s most enduring cult figures – but can you name every team he has managed?

The Argentinian coach leaves a stamp, one way or another, everywhere he’s been – whether it’s producing glorious football or spectacularly crashing out almost as soon as he’s unpacked his bags.

His unique career in football has spanned over three decades and inspired us to put this quiz together.

We’re sure you’ll be able to name the famous clubs and national teams he’s closely associated with, but getting every single short stint is an achievement only true Bielsistas will manage.

You’ve got 10 minutes to get them all, and the only clue you’re getting is the year(s) he served in the job.

Note: We’re talking senior level only here, so you don’t need to include the youth sides he took charge of at the start of his career or the Olympics in 2004.

If this gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try name all 19 teams that Claudio Ranieri has managed?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to appear for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa?