Michael Edwards is reportedly on the verge of agreeing a sensational return to Liverpool – which should be music to the ears of their fans, given his exceptional record of signing players as sporting director. Can you name all 20 players that were signed during his time in the role?

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that Edwards is currently in talks with Fenway Sports Group over a senior role that would see him “taking oversight of the club’s football operations”, while former Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes is set to become the new sporting director.

A number of Liverpool’s best and most important players, such as the man pictured above, were signed by Edwards. We’ll back any Liverpool fan to recall all the star names and big-money signings brought in under the former sporting director, but there are a few less high-profile additions that might just stump you.

We’ve given you 15 minutes, and listed all 20 of Edwards’ signings as Liverpool sporting director by their transfer fee (according to Transfermarkt). We’ve also given you the year in which they joined Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not have a go at naming Liverpool’s 30 most expensive transfers of all time?

If you’ve not already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers, to reveal the ones you’ve missed, and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.