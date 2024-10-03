Can you name every club that’s won the MLS Supporters’ Shield?

A total of 17 clubs have won the MLS Supporters’ Shield over the years, but how many of them can you name?

The Supporters’ Shield is an award given to the MLS side with the most points throughout the regular season. While it’s not the most prestigious prize available in MLS, it’s a major trophy that every club aims to win.

Along with getting your hands on some silverware, winning the Supporters’ Shield also comes with a number of perks when entering the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The trophy secures the top seed in the club’s Conference and also gives the winner home-field advantage throughout the Playoffs.

Clubs that win the Supporters’ Shield also qualify to compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup which is contested by clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

We’re giving you 10 minutes to name all 17 MLS clubs that have won the Supporters’ Shield. To help you out, we’ll also inform you that two of the clubs that have won the trophy no longer exist.

