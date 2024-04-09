Can you name the top 30 appearance-makers in Champions League history?

The Champions League is the most prestigious cup competition in club football – and some legendary names have enjoyed some of their most iconic moments on that stage.

We’re celebrating longevity and asking you to name the 30 players that have made the most appearances in the Champions League.

Technically this also includes the entire history of the European Cup, but all 30 names that feature are from the post-rebrand modern era.

“Perhaps they need to change the name of the Champions League to the CR7 Champions League,” the man pictured above said famously after winning the competition for a fifth time in 2018.

“Who has the most titles and who has the most goals?”

He’s got the most appearances, too.

That one’s easy, of course. But what about the rest? We’re expecting strong scores here – full marks are definitely achievable, especially given you’ve got the total number of appearances and clubs represented (in chronological order) as your clues.

An asterisk denotes the player has featured in the 2024-25 Champions League season.

