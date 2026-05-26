Only a select group of players across Europe’s top leagues managed to hit double figures for assists in 2025-26. Some are the usual suspects — others might catch you out.

The question is: can you name every player to register 10 or more assists this season? We’ve given you 10 minutes, with the player’s club and assist tally there to help you along the way.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not try name the 40 players with 50+ Premier League goals and assists?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player with 50+ Premier League assists?