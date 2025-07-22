Some of the best players in Premier League history have been from African countries – but can you name the 15 most expensive signings from the continent?

We’ve given 10 minutes to complete our challenge.Your clues are the transfer fee and the country each player is from.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In the meantime, good luck with this quiz, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 30 highest-scoring African players in Premier League history?