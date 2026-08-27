The transfer market has gone into overdrive, and Brazilian players have been at the heart of some truly staggering deals.

We’re asking you to name the 15 most expensive Brazilian footballers of all-time, with the year and club they joined as your clues. Hint: some players feature more than once.

And, if you fancy another challenge, why not try and name the 25 most expensive transfers of all time?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us what you got @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Brazilian to score 10+ Premier League goals?

