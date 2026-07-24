The transfer market has gone into overdrive, and English players have been at the heart of some truly staggering deals.

The record for the most expensive English footballer has been broken twice already this summer, but can you name the 20 biggest transfers involving English players?

Given the Premier League’s increasing financial might, it makes sense that homegrown English footballers catch a premium. But the numbers still make our head spin, with Alan Shearer’s world-record £15million transfer from Blackburn Rovers to Newcastle United a long, long way from the top 20 today.

We’re giving you 15 minutes to name them (according to their fees in GBP) and have listed the reported transfer fee and the year it took place as your clues.

And, if you fancy another challenge, why not try and name the 25 most expensive transfers of all time?

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us what you got @planetfutebol.

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