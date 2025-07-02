Chelsea, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United have all splashed cash on goalkeepers to varying degrees of success over the years – but can you name the 20 most expensive goalkeepers in history?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here. We’ve listed the 20 goalkeepers who have signed for clubs for the biggest transfer fees. How many can you name?

You’ve got 15 minutes to try and name them all. To make this extra tough, we haven’t given you the year – the fee (according to Transfermarkt) and the buying club are your only clues.

