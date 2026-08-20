The Republic of Ireland have been blessed with some iconic footballers over the years, but can you name the 15 most expensive Irish signings ever?

We’ve given you 10 minutes for this quiz, plus the fee and year of each deal to help you out.

If that’s given you a thirst for more, try our challenge to name the top 30 Irish players with the most Premier League appearances.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to score 10+ goals for the Republic of Ireland?

