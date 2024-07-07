Can you name the 20 most expensive teenagers in football history?

Tottenham have just signed one of the most expensive teenagers in football history – but can you name all of the top 20 record transfers for talented wonderkids?

The 18-year-old England youth international joins Ange Postecoglou’s side after an impressive breakthrough season with boyhood club Leeds United. We’re sure you know his name, but what about the rest?

We’ve compiled the top 20 players who have made a big-money move before their 20th birthday. The list is an interesting mix of superstar world-beaters and expensive flops, with plenty somewhere in between.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name the 20 teenage footballers to have moved clubs for the biggest transfer fees (with figures per Transfermarkt). Your clues are the buying club and the year in which they signed the player.

