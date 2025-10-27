Naming the most expensive footballer for every age between 18 and 35 isn’t as easy as you might expect. How many can you name?

While eye-watering transfer fees may feel like a modern phenomenon, every footballing era has been marked by the richest clubs getting their chequebooks out and splurging on the latest hot talent.

The list of the most expensive transfers of all time is, perhaps unsurprisingly, a very modern one.

But that doesn’t make this quiz an easy one; while there are plenty of household names included, there have been some record transfers that will have slipped your mind entirely.

We’re giving you 15 minutes to name them (according to their fees in Euros) and have listed the year they were bought as another clue.

