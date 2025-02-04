Can you name the 20 most expensive deals of the January 2025 transfer window?

Manchester City, PSG and Aston Villa are among the clubs that have made big moves in the 2025 January transfer window, while the Saudi Pro League continues to make waves.

But can you name the 20 biggest transfer deals across world football this winter?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here. We’re using figures courtesy of Transfermarkt with the fees in Euros. You’re getting that and the buying club as your clues, and you’ve got 15 minutes. Good luck.

We’re sure you’ll be able to name the superstar names towards the top end, but this is trickier than you might think. Fabrizio Romano himself might struggle to get top marks on this one.

