Stars from Barcelona, Liverpool and Real Madrid are among the answers as we ask you to name the world’s most valuable footballer for every age between 18 and 40.

Using valuations from Transfermarkt, we’ve compiled a deceptively difficult quiz that will test your knowledge of the world game.

You’ve got 10 minutes to complete our challenge and your only clues are the age of the player and their current valuation listed in Euros.

If this gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try naming every player who’s won the Champions League and the World Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.