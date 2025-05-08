Can you name every team to have played in the Championship play-offs?

Promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs is one of the best feelings in football – but can you name every team to have competed in them?

We’re asking you to name all 36 teams to have played in the end-of-season play-offs since the Championship rebranded in 2004-05.

You have 15 minutes to do so and your only clue is the year in which each team last competed.

If this gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try and name every top scorer in the Championship since 2000-01?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club to win the EFL Championship since 1992?