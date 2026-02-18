Newcastle United have been regulars in European competition during recent seasons – but can you name every team they’ve played in continental football since 2000?

It has been a wild journey for Newcastle over the past 25 years, with the club having played both Champions League and Championship football over the period.

There have been some humiliating defeats against European minnows, but some of the biggest clubs on the continent have come to St James’ Park and lost.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to complete this quiz and both the country of Newcastle’s opponents and the years where they faced them, whether in the Champions League, Europa League or the Intertoto Cup.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals for Newcastle?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to get 20+ Premier League assists for Newcastle?

