We want to know how well you know your Newcastle United goalscorers against Sunderland in the Premier League in the 21st century.

From legendary names to surprise scorers, a variety of players have had a role to play in the North East Derby.

The results have been just as varied, with some derbies having several goals and others playing out to a 0-0 draw.

But can you name every Newcastle player to score against Sunderland in the Premier League since 2000?

We’ve given you the number of goals scored by the players alongside the years they scored them in as a hint, but it will be a difficult challenge to name all 17 goalscorers.

We haven’t included any scorers of own goals from either side, and you’ll have 10 minutes to rack your brain to remember some of the obscure names.

