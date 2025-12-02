Eighteen men have played Premier League football for both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur – but how many of them do you remember?

Full marks are definitely achievable on this one, although one or two names might have you scratching your head.

The only clue we’re giving you is the years in which they represented each club, and they have to have made at least one Premier League appearance for the two famous clubs.

If this quiz gets you in the mood for another, then why not have a go at naming every club to win the English league title?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to have scored 50+ Premier League goals?