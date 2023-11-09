Can you name Newcastle United’s XI from Eddie Howe’s first game in charge?

A lot has changed at Newcastle United since Eddie Howe was appointed manager in November 2021. Can you remember their starting XI from his first game in charge?

We’re asking you to name the Magpies’ line-up from Howe’s first match at the helm, a 3-3 home draw against Brentford.

Howe wasn’t actually present at St. James’ Park for the match, having tested positive for Covid-19. He watched from a distance and relayed instructions to coaches Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones.

“I’m very disappointed that I won’t be there with you all at St. James’ Park tomorrow, but it is incredibly important that I follow the guidelines and self-isolate,” Howe said ahead of the match.

“I’d like to reassure everyone that I feel fine, and while this is unwelcome news for me, I know it hasn’t derailed our preparations for what is an important game.

“I have been, and will be, in constant communication with my coaching team and the players, both tomorrow and during the week, and I know they will be giving everything on and off the pitch.”

The result left Newcastle in the relegation zone and it would take a short while for things to turn around. They didn’t win their first league match of the season until early December and it took until late January to notch their second.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try and name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals for Newcastle?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Newcastle United manager in the Premier League era?