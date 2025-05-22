Newcastle United have traditionally never been shy of splashing the cash. But can you name their 25 most expensive signings in the club’s history?

With the Saudi Arabian takeover of October 2021, Newcastle have begun to spend significant sums once more as they look to establish themselves among the Premier League’s big six.

We’ve given you the year and fee of each transfer as clues and 15 minutes to complete this challenge.

Even for Newcastle fans, this quiz isn’t as easy as it sounds. So if you can do this, you can definitely name everyone who’s managed the Magpies since 1992.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Newcastle’s top Premier League goalscorer for every initial?