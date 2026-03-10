Welcome to Planet Football’s Ultimate Newcastle United Quiz.

Whether you’re a regular at St James’ Park or more of an armchair supporter, this devilishly crafted quiz will put your knowledge of one of England’s most historic clubs to the test.

From famous triumphs and cult heroes to unforgettable matches and quirky trivia, we’ve compiled 30 multiple-choice questions that explore the Magpies’ rich history.

If you’re a diehard Newcastle fan, we’re backing you to beat the score from the Planet Football office, which is 21/30.

If this gives you the taste for more, how about trying to name Newcastle’s top goalscorer from every Premier League season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Newcastle United manager in the Premier League era?