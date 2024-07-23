Nottingham Forest have signed an incredible 51 players since winning promotion to the Premier League in May 2022 – but how many of them can you name?

“There will always be a turnaround with some players coming and going, but there will never be as many as this summer,” said former Forest boss Steve Cooper after the summer window closed in 2022. Little did he know…

Forest’s spending has got them in trouble with the Premier League and the club were deducted four points in March 2024 for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Which all means this is quite the challenge. We’d be seriously impressed if you can get top marks. We’d be surprised if even Forest fans themselves could remember every name on this quiz.

