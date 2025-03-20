Can you name every over 30 player to make their England debut since 2000?

Just six players in the 21st century have made their England debut after turning 30 – can you name them all?

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn, pictured above, will be hoping to become the seventh after getting the call-up to feature in Thomas Tuchel’s first Three Lions squad. But he won’t feature in our quiz until he steps onto the pitch.

For most footballers the international ship has long since sailed once they celebrate their 30th birthday – particularly for England. But there have been rare occasions whereby golden oldies are given the opportunity to represent England.

Your clues for this one are the year in which they made their debut and the opponent they played against – hopefully that jogs your memory. You’ve got 10 minutes and we’ll be seriously impressed if you can get them all, even if there aren’t many names.

After giving this one a go, why not try our Ultimate England Quiz?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.