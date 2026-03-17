Naming the oldest Premier League scorers ever is one thing, but naming the oldest goalscorer from each individual season is another challenge altogether.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and the club each veteran scored for as a clue, but that’s all the help you’re getting from us.

And, if this gets you in the mood for another quiz, have a go at naming the oldest goalscorers in Premir League history.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League club’s oldest scorer in the competition?

