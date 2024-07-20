Planet Football Saturday Quiz: Start your weekend right with our fiendish football challenge

Whether you’re waking up with a hangover or spending the day out with your family, Planet Football’s Saturday quiz is the perfect start to your weekend.

We’ve compiled a list of 10 multi-choice questions inspired by this week’s events and we’re fascinated to see how you all get on.

If this gives you the taste for another football quiz, try and name the players who are their country’s only Premier League representative.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode. Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to win the Golden Boy award since 2003?