Arsenal's loss to Fleetwood and the Milan derby feature in this week's quiz.

The weekend is here and we’re asking you questions about Cristiano Ronaldo, Arsenal’s loss to Fleetwood Town and tonight’s Milan derby.

Our score to beat is 6/10. Tricky one, this week. But we have faith that you’ll be able to do far better than that.

Once you’ve had a go, why not see if you can name Europe’s 50 biggest football stadiums?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

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