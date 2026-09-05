Can you get 10/10 on our weekend quiz?

It’s the weekend. You know the drill. Time for your latest quiz.

This week we’ve got questions for you on some deadline day deals, an early-season sacking, Mike Dean, Lionel Messi’s international career and more.

Our score to beat is 9/10.

If you fancy having a go at another quiz after this, how about seeing if you can name every Premier League player to wear the No. 9 shirt?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League player signed by Saudi Pro League clubs?

