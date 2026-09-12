It’s the weekend. You know the deal. Time for our big weekly quiz.

This week we’ve got questions for you on the first English club to win a European trophy, the game with the most red cards in Premier League history, the top scorer in Europe and more.

Our score to beat is 7/10.

If you fancy having a go at another quiz after this, why not have a go at our Ultimate Manchester derby quiz ahead of tomorrow’s big game?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every EFL Championship manager in 2026-27?

