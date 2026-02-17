Portsmouth played in the Premier League for seven successive seasons between 2003 and 2010 – but can you name their top goalscorers from that run?

Promoted under Harry Redknapp in the early 2000s, Pompey stayed in the top-flight thanks to a conveyor belt of top players.

They eventually overstretched themselves, going down under administration in 2010, but the memories of top-flight football at Fratton Park remain vivid to an entire generation of fans.

We’d like you to name Portsmouth’s top 10 Premier League goalscorers. You have 10 minutes to do so.

