Portsmouth were seconds away from a famous win over AC Milan back in 2008 – but can you name their XI from this unlikely UEFA Cup match?

After winning the FA Cup six months previously, Pompey welcomed a star-studded Milan team to Fratton Park.

The likes of Ronaldinho, Kaka and Andriy Shevchenko all played in the match, which saw Portsmouth race into a 2-0 lead.

Sadly, reality bit before the final whistle. Ronaldinho came off the bench to score a free-kick, before Fillipo Inzaghi snaffled an equaliser seconds before the end.

Afterwards, Carlo Ancelotti praised Portsmouth’s performance in an admission that Milan had got away with one. Pompey manager Tony Adams was bereft, but proud of his team’s display.

The South Coast club were relegated in May 2010 and nights such as this became a distant memory as they slipped into England’s fourth tier.

Portsmouth are back in the Championship these days, but it’ll be a long time before they face the likes of Milan in a competitive fixture.

We’re asking you to name their XI from that famous night at Fratton Park, selected by Adams in a 4-4-2 formation.

