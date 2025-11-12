Were the ’90s your golden age of football? Or do you have a soft spot for the era of Cantona’s collar, Shearer’s goals, Keegan’s entertainers, Ferguson’s treble-winners and Wenger’s revolution at Highbury?

We’ve put together a quiz tailor-made for the true Premier League nostalgists. Thirty questions all on the 1990s. Genuinely tough.

Think you’re a scholar of the early Sky Sports era? Spent too many hours glued to Premier League Years 1995–96? Got an encyclopaedic recall of long-forgotten wingers, dodgy haircuts and classic Mitre balls? Then this one’s got your name all over it.

You know how this goes. We’ve lined up a set of multiple-choice questions — all you need to do is click through and test your 90s knowledge.

The score to beat from Planet Football headquarters is 23/30.

