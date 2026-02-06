We’re afraid to break it to you and make you feel old, but the 2010s as a decade is growing smaller in the rearview mirror.

It’s been over six years, and we’re starting to get all nostalgic looking back with rose-tinted spectacles. Enough time has now passed for us to put together the ultimate 2010s Premier League nostalgia quiz.

Manchester City’s ascent and the arrival of Pep Guardiola. Liverpool’s heartbreak before Jurgen Klopp’s heavy-metal football. The fall of Arsenal in the latter years of Arsene Wenger and the short-lived rise of Tottenham. Chelsea being up and down, as ever, and the end of a dynasty as Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United.

You know how this goes. We’ve lined up a set of multiple-choice questions — all you need to do is click through and put your 2010s knowledge to the test.

The score to beat from Planet Football HQ is 22/30. Good luck.

