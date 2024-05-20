Premier League Quiz: How well do you know the 2023-24 season?

The dust is settling on a remarkable 2023-24 Premier League season. The question is – were you paying attention?

We’ve put together 20 tough questions on a campaign in which Manchester City made history by becoming the first side in English football history to win the league title for a fourth successive season, pipping Arsenal and Liverpool after a thrilling three-way tussle went down to two on the final day.

There was also plenty of excitement to be found in the race for the European spots, with Aston Villa punching above their weight to make it into the Champions League ahead of the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Some of these multiple-choice questions will really get you thinking, while others we reckon most seasoned Premier League watchers will get without too much difficulty. The score to beat from the Planet Football office for this one is 14/20.

