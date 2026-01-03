Some sensational African footballers have played in the Premier League over the years – but can you name the 20 with the most appearances?

We’ve given you 10 minutes and the only clues you’ve got from us are the number of games each player registered and the country they are from.

An asterisk denotes the player in question is still active in England’s top flight.

Once you’ve completed this quiz, why not try and name the top 30 non-European Premier League goalscorers?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top Premier League goalscorer for every African country?

