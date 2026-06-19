While all attention is on the World Cup right now, Premier League fixture release day always gets us excited for the next season. You know all the clubs, right?

You’ve got 10 minutes to name all 20 clubs that will comprise England’s top flight for the 2026-27 season… But you won’t need that long, surely?

This one’s easy. All 20 clubs. Zero clues. Listed in alphabetical order. The 17 clubs that remained in the division from last season, plus the three promoted clubs. We’re backing you to get full marks on this one, much as your brain might be in North America and thinking through third-place permutations right now.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, try naming every team to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.