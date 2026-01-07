For a certain generation, the Premier League’s ‘Barclays era’ were the true halcyon days of English football – but how well do you remember it? Can you name the most prolific assist-providers from that time?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here. We’ve listed the 25 players who laid on the most Premier League assists during the seasons when the top flight was officially sponsored by Barclays – from 2004-05 to 2015-16.

Proper ‘Barclaysmen’ nostalgia is unlikely to carry you all the way, although there are a handful of cult creators in amongst the elite-level playmakers who pulled the strings for the old ‘Sky Four’ of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

For your clue, we’ve listed the club(s) each player represented, as well as the total number of assists they notched, during that golden era.

If this gives you the taste for another challenge, try naming every club that competed in the ‘Barclays era’ Premier League?

