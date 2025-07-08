For many, the Premier League‘s ‘Barclays era’ represented a high watermark for English football.

But how well do you remember that time? Can you name the most prolific goalscorers of the Barclays era?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here. We’ve listed the 25 players who scored the more Premier League goals during the seasons when the top flight was officially sponsored by Barclays – from 2004-05 to 2015-16.

‘Barclaysmen’ knowledge is unlikely to help you out here, although there are a choice few cult heroes in amongst the elite-level bagsmen who represented the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

The likes of Morten Gamst Pedersen, Benni McCarthy and Charles N’Zogbia left a big impression but they weren’t prolific enough to feature in this top 25.

We’ve given you the club(s) each player scored goals for during the Barclays era, and listed them by their total number of goals in that timeframe. You’ve got 15 minutes.

