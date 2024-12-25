The Ultimate Premier League Nostalgia Quiz: Can you name these 30 Barclaysmen?

If you believe the years between 2004 and 2016, when the Premier League happened to be sponsored by Barclays, represented the peak of football… then we’ve got the perfect quiz for you.

Reckon you know your prime Barclaysmen? Well you can prove it by going through our bumper 30-question quiz. It’s the ultimate nostalgia trip.

The premise for this one is simple. We’ve put together 30 pictures of 30 different players (all from different clubs) who played in the ‘Barclays era’ of the Premier League. Your job is to tell us who they are, while simply the surname will suffice in the answer box.

Some of these are particularly memorable cult heroes, while others are so obscure they’ll have you thinking hard. The score to beat from Planet Football headquarters for this one is 26/30.

