A grand total of 12 Canadians have played in the Premier League. How many can you name?

We’ve given you 10 minutes to name them, providing the club(s) they played for as your clue. They’re also listed in alphabetical order, if that might help you fill in a few blanks.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try and name all 48 nations at the 2026 World Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup?