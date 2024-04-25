Can you name every Dutch manager in Premier League history?

Liverpool have reportedly identified Arne Slot as their number one target to succeed Jurgen Klopp. The current Feyenoord boss would not be the first Dutchman to manage in the Premier League. Can you name the nine that have come before him?

The Netherlands has a reputation for producing influential tactical thinkers, from Rinus Michels and Johan Cruyff to another former Ajax coach that’s one of the names that features in this quiz. But Dutch managers have something of a mixed record in English football, with one of them infamously named “the worst manager in Premier League history” by Jose Mourinho.

There’s a couple of hints for you there, while in the quiz itself we’ve included the clubs they managed and the number of Premier League games they took charge of.

Don’t worry, we haven’t included the Arsenal assistant – Albert Stuivenberg – that took charge of a game while Mikel Arteta was out with Covid. Proper stints only, although we are including interim and caretaker spells here.

