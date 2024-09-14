Can you name the Premier League goalkeepers with the most penalty saves?

Thirteen goalkeepers have made six or more penalty saves in the Premier League. How many of them can you name?

Manchester United’s Andre Onana has saved his first penalty in the Premier League at the eighth attempt, denying Southampton’s Cameron Archer, but he has some way to go if he’s to ever catch some of the names in this list.

It’s quite an interesting mix of names. Some of the greatest goalkeepers of the Premier League era don’t feature, while some other much-maligned figures do. Thinking about longevity and ‘keepers that notched a long of games will help you here.

We’ve given you 10 minutes, with only the total number of penalty saves as your clue. No clubs or nationalities here, so you’re relying on pure knowledge. An asterisk denotes a player that’s still active in the Premier League in the 2024-25 season.

If this gives you a taste for another quiz, then have a go at naming the top English goalscorer from every Premier League season going all the way back to 1992-93.

