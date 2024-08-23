Can you name every Japanese player to play in the Premier League?

Fifteen different footballers from Japan have played in the Premier League. Can you name them all?

We’re setting you the challenge of recollecting each and every Japanese player to have made an appearance in the Premier League. You’ve got 15 minutes to do so, and we’ve given you the clubs they played for and the years they spent in England as clues.

Japan have been a rising force in the world football over the past 25 years. The Samurai Blue had never participated at a FIFA World Cup until France ’98, but they’ve been to every edition of the tournament since then and made it to the knockout stages of four of the last six.

In that time, their players have been exported to some of the world’s top leagues.

Players from Japan have featured prominently in the Bundesliga in recent years, but there are more than a few notable names that have lit up the world’s most-watched football league – including title-winners at Manchester United, Leicester City and Liverpool.

