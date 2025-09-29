Losing matches is part of the football experience – but can you name the last team to suffer defeat in every Premier League season?

While every club starts a new campaign with optimism, some see that punctured within 90 minutes in the August sunshine.

Others string together a few victories before suffering defeat, while others manage to remain unbeaten well into the autumn.

We’re asking you to name the last unbeaten side from every Premier League season and the only clue you have is the number of games they went without defeat.

You’ve got 15 minutes to rise to the challenge we’ve set you.

