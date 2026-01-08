The Premier League was shaped by a host of unforgettable characters during the 2000s – but can you name the 25 managers who took charge of the most games during the decade?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name the most prominent figures from a defining era of the Premier League, with only the number of matches they managed as your clue.

The timeline runs from the 2000-01 season through to the end of the 2009-10 campaign, meaning plenty of familiar names from one of the league’s most influential periods are included.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, try not try our ultimate Premier League nostalgia quiz: 2000s edition?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club that competed in the ‘Barclays era’ Premier League?