Can you name every player from Mexico to score a Premier League goal?

The Premier League has been home to some wonderful and memorable footballers from Mexico over the years, but there haven’t actually been as many Premier League Mexicans as you might think. In fact, only seven Mexicans have scored in the English top flight.

Your task? Name them all. It’s harder than you might think – a couple, including the bloke pictured above, are pretty obvious. But others will have you thinking hard, and we’ll be genuinely impressed if you can remember all seven.

We’ve given you the total number of goals they’ve scored alongside the Premier League clubs they represented as your clue. We’ve also included an asterisk if the player is still active in the Premier League at the time of writing in the 2024-25 campaign.

If this puts you in the mood for another test, why not have a go at naming every club that’s ever appeared in the Premier League?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 19 players who are their nation’s only Premier League representative?