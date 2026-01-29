There have been some big transfers completed by Premier League clubs in January transfer windows over the years – but can you name the biggest in every season since 2002-03?

The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have splashed the cash in the winter window if they feel a new addition would give them a much-needed mid-season boost.

But, as our quiz shows, that’s no guarantee of success. On many occasions, a player joined a club in January and upset the delicate balance of a squad.

The task is simple – we’ve given you the year, transfer fee and buying club as clues. You’ve got 15 minutes to complete our challenge.

