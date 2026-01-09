The Premier League was shaped by a host of unforgettable characters during the 2010s – but can you name the 25 managers who took charge of the most games during the decade?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name the most prominent figures from a defining era of the Premier League, with only the number of matches they managed as your clue.

The timeline runs from the 2010-11 season through to the end of the 2019-20 campaign, meaning plenty of familiar names from one of the league’s most influential periods are included.

If you find that this whets your appetite for another quiz, then you can have a go at naming the top 25 Premier League goalscorers of the decade.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top 25 Premier League appearance makers of the 2010s?

