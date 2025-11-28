Since the Premier League kicked off in 1992, only a select handful of players have managed the rare feat of scoring in seven or more consecutive matches – but how many of them can you reel off?

You’ve got 10 minutes. We sure you know the iconic record-holder pictured above, but remembering every name on this elite list is tougher than you think. Expect a few forehead-slapping moments when you see the ones you missed.

The only clue you’re getting is the total number of games they scored in, and the year it took place. From there, you’re on your own.

If you fancy another challenge after this, why not try name every player to score a Premier League hat-trick in the 2020s?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to have scored 100 Premier League goals?