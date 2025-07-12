How well do you know your Premier League history? Can you differentiate the Barclays era from the 1990s? We’ve put together a tricky test based on iconic kits from over the years.

The premise for this one is simple. We’ve put together 10 pictures of memorable Premier League players. Your challenge is to name the season. The player(s) pictured will help, but the kit will be the telling detail in guessing a particular season.

They aren’t listed in any particular order. There’s a range of clubs and eras included, from the early Premier League right through to recent times. Some seasons may (or may not) feature twice.

The score from the Planet Football office is 8/10.

To make sure your answer is counted, make sure you write the season in following format: 1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96. Our system will accept some variations but the first year in full, followed by a dash, followed by the latter two digits, is your best bet.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not try naming these 20 forgotten Premier League players?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck with the quiz and don’t forget to tweet us your scores on Twitter @planetfutebol.